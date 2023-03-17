Watch CBS News

0317 Today in History

March 17th, 461 AD - Saint Patrick, Ireland's patron saint for whom St. Patrick's Day is named, dies in the Irish village of Saul. Other authorities say Patrick's death happened on this day but more than three decades later in 493 AD. (AP)
