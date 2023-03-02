Watch CBS News

0302 Today in History

March 2nd, 1877: Republican Rutherford B. Hayes is declared winner of America's disputed presidential election months earlier. Hayes moves into the White House instead of Democrat Samuel J. Tilden, who had won the popular vote. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.