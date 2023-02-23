Watch CBS News

0223 Today in History

February 23rd 1945: An iconic image from World War Two during the Battle of Iwo Jima in the Pacific. US Marines fighting Japanese forces seized Mount Sirabachi and raised an American flag twice in the same day. (AP)
