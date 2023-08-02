Zendaya pays tribute to Angus Cloud

(CNN) — Zendaya posted a loving tribute Tuesday to her "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud.

Cloud died Monday at the age of 25. He was a rising star known for playing Fezco on the teen drama, opposite Zendaya, who plays Rue.

She posted a photo of Cloud and shared her memories of him in a post on social media Tuesday.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya wrote.

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," the caption on the photo read. "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…"they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it."

She went on to write, "I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us."

"I'll cherish every moment," she concluded the caption on her post. "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Sydney Sweeney also posted in honor of Cloud on Tuesday, writing alongside a carousel of images and video of the pair on her Instagram, "Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words."

"This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run," she later added. "All my love is with you."