Zendaya holds court over a love triangle in trailer for movie ''Challengers''

(CNN) — The trailer for Zendaya's latest movie "Challengers" was released on Tuesday, with the "Euphoria" star seen fielding a love triangle – as well as a tennis world championship.

From "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino, "Challengers" stars Zendaya as tennis prodigy turned coach Tashi Duncan. "West Side Story" star Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor from "The Crown" round out the love triangle-dwelling trio.

A young Tashi is seen toward the beginning of the trailer roaring onto the court in the early days of her tennis career as Patrick (O'Connor) tells Art (Faist), "She's going to turn her whole family millionaires."

The trailer also teases a titillating scene where Art and Patrick both kiss Tashi in a hotel room after a tournament.

"We usually have different types," Art says to Tashi, who asks if she should be flattered by that. Art then quips, "Aren't you everybody's type?" while Rihanna's "S&M" plays in the background.

As the twists and turns pick up speed – both on and off the court – the movie follows Tashi, now married to Art, as she helps transform him "into a world-famous grand slam champion," according to a synopsis.

Part of that transformation entails Art facing off against Patrick in a "Challengers" tournament event – years after they both vied for Tashi.

"Years have passed… her past has not," a text block splashes across the screen in the trailer.

"Challengers" will be released only in theaters on September 15.