"HYSTERIA" // CORE HIGH SCHOOL & YOUNG ADULTS (18TLY) // 18-30 // MULTI FILM DATES (SEE DETAILS) // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is beginning to cast for our new project "HYSTERIA" with Peacock Network. This show is set in the 1980s! We are looking forward to get this booking process started! We will be creating a CORE group of HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS & YOUNG ADULTS as in our script this show takes place in a small town in Michigan.

Our plan is that we will want to use you throughout the duration of filming as much as possible. Filming will take place from April 12th through August. You will be an extremely important part of this production as this High School is the main focus (sounds STRANGELY familiar).

This is an Episodic, so we only have info on the filming dates for the first episode at this time. Once we have dates for the next episodes we will be in touch with an availability check- since we will ideally want to use you as part of this CORE group.

As most of you know, we also cast for another VERY popular show that takes place in the 80s. Due to the popularity of that show, we HIGHLY suggest and recommend you work on "Hysteria" with us so we can see that you are reliable. We will 100% be taking your professionalism & attendance from "Hysteria" into consideration when booking for that Netflix show.

"Hysteria" is set in the 1980s - so it is very important that you upload a current selfie with today's date on a piece of paper. We need to see exactly how your hair/facial hair looks for hair/makeup purposes. Because of the nature of this show, we ask:

MALES : PLEASE DO NOT CUT YOUR HAIR OR SHAVE YOUR SIDEBURNS BETWEEN NOW AND FILMING

FEMALES : WE ASK FOR YOUR HAIR COLOR TO BE A NATURAL COLOR. SHORTER STYLES, LAYERS AND BANGS ARE GREAT!

SIDE NOTE > WE WILL BEGIN CASTING THE OTHER 1980s NETFLIX SHOW IN THE UPCOMING MONTHS SO THESE RULES WILL BE THE SAME FOR THAT PRODUCTION AS WELL!

Role & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below. We will reach out via text if you are chosen as part of our CORE group.

Please also know some days have more High School Students working than others, if you are not selected for all of these dates we are still considering you CORE!

CORE HIGH SCHOOL / YOUNG ADULT

RATE : $168/12

FITTING BUMP (if applicable) : $50/3

COVID BUMP : $30

AGE : 18 - 30

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

18TLY (this means you must be at least 18 years old but should be able to play younger)

You will play high school students and/or town teenagers throughout the duration of filming (April 12th-August). We only have the dates for this episode right now.

Please upload a selfie with today's date on it in your submission. This is very important because we need to see exactly what your hair/facial hair looks like for filming.

COVID TEST DATE:

24-48 HOURS BEFORE YOUR FIRST FILMING DATE. EVERYONES TESTING SCHEDULE WILL LOOK DIFFERENTLY DEPENDING ON THE DATES YOU ARE CAST TO WORK - ONCE YOU ARE IN CADENCE YOU WILL ONLY NEED TO TEST ONCE EVERY 7 DAYS - DEPENDING ON THE DATES YOU WORK SOME TESTING TO KEEP YOU IN CADENCE WILL BE DONE ON SET

FITTING DATE OPTIONS:

4/5 (WED) - Fitting Option 1 in Covington > if you are booked 4/14

4/6 (THUR) - Fitting Option 2 in Covington > if you are booked 4/14

4/14 (FRI) - Fitting Option in Stone Mountain > if you are booked 4/17, 4/18, 4/21, 4/25

FILMING DATES:

4/12 (WED) - Filming(Covington)

4/14 (FRI) - Filming (Stone Mountain)

4/17 (MON) is DAY 1 of 2 - Filming (Stone Mountain)

4/18 (TUE) is DAY 2 of 2 - Filming (Stone Mountain)

4/19 (WED) - Filming (Conyers)

4/20 (THUR) - Filming (Conyers)

4/21 (FRI) is DAY 1 of 2 - Filming (Covington) *OVERNIGHT 7pm approx

4/25 (TUE) is DAY 2 of 2 - Filming (Covington)

Please NOTE - not everyone will be booked for every single day you are available. We will try to book everyone as much as possible based on your availability. Completion of this form does NOT mean you are booked. You will receive a booking text from a Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) team member if you are chosen.

IMPORTANT NOTES :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING DATE(S).

3. ONCE BOOKED, we will send you a fitting signup form to pick the date you can fit (if applicable).

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

CLICK HERE TO APPLY --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../hysteria-ep101-core...