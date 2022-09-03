Watch CBS News
Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, showing up in overdose deaths

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new drug is popping up in overdose deaths in the northeast, including here in Pennsylvania.

More than a quarter of the overdoses in the state are linked to an animal tranquilizer. 

It's called Xylazine and it's being added to opioids.

Because it's not an opioid, the overdose reversal medication, Naloxone, could be less effective.

