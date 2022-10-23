Watch CBS News
Features

'World's Funniest Animals: Halloween'

/ CW11 Seattle

Let it Go | World’s Funniest Animals Season 3 Trailer | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

LUCAS GRABEEL JOINS IN ON THE CUTENESS – In this episode of "World's Funniest Animals" we have pilfering pooches, shaking Shepherds, amazed alpacas, carefree cows, howling Huskies, and some cats who are really enjoying a day at the spa. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Lucas Grabeel ("High School Musical"), with commentary by Anna Maria Perez De Tagle ("Camp Rock"), AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr, Katherine Murray, and Brian Cooper (#303). Original airdate 10/29/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required    

First published on October 24, 2022 / 1:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.