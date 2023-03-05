Watch CBS News
World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 317'

CASE CLOSED WITH SPECIAL GUEST TONY DENISON – In this episode of World's Funniest Animals we have a cheating chihuahua, berating birds, bathing bull dogs, dancing dogs, and a dog and a cat who can ride a bike – together? Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Tony Denison ("The Closer") and commentary by Katherine Murray, Devon Werkheiser, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and Brian Cooper (#317). Original airdate 3/11/2023. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

