World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 313'

CUTENESS OVERLOAD WITH PATRIKA DARBO – In this episode of World's Funniest Animals we have Slinking Sloths, Stealing Squirrels, Lively Labs, Dashing Dolphins, Marching Mallards, and a dog who is just as excited as their owner when their team wins the big game! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Patrika Darbo ("Days Of Our Lives"), and commentary by Anna Maria Perez DeTagle, Devon Werkheiser, Katherine Murray, and Brian Cooper (#313). Original airdate 2/11/2023, Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required