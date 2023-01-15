Watch CBS News
World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 310'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SPECIAL GUEST DERREX BRADY BRINGS ON THE CUTENESS – In this episode of "World's Funniest Animals," we have sliding smoochers, darting dogs, cantankerous cats, clumsy canines, tucked in Terriers, and a dog who really knows how to ride in style. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Derrex Brady ("Bounce"), and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews (#310). Original airdate 1/21/2023, Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. 

First published on January 15, 2023 / 1:00 AM

