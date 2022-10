"Wolf Pack" is casting for several roles

Paramount Plus

Casting is taking place this week for the following roles below.

"Wolf Pack" // pedestrians w/ modern cars // tests 10.12 (or 10.13) >> fits 10.14 >> films 10.17 // sub-request // 18 - 100 yrs

⭐️ Role: pedestrian with a modern-day car

rate: $140/12

car bump: $25

covid bump : $30 (x2)

fitting: $50



age : 18 - 100

gender: all

ethnicity: all

role notes:

- modern-day cars

- no red, white or black

schedule:

10/12 (wed) or 10/13 (thur) - covid test

10/14 (Fri) - fitting & 2nd covid test (2 different locations)

10/17 (mon) - film

filming & fitting & covid testing location: in/around Atlanta

https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcastingtaylormade.com%2Favailability-checks%2Fwolfpack-ep107-pedestrian-cars%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3yq6guJCCXjHusbiasrkKXggjBeCcJ9AH0LUMCZwuyNt8JpAVau41gAj0&h=AT1tzI3FrrmY7vUwesArCS6KNqUcDJiuodVvF4SfvNCHoqXcpChjtwfqnqEFG5gtjrdh8ngocG-753pROjLVCaPKqPOwVTZFZHuKBdd7AYMPGLGJzwy5WZ4nTMeNuiVcycAD&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2WzzzqR7AZ6k27t_luWAxrzv3o6VxorHDFpFHOmAQZzZ3YEsE6btCyx8vdw1h35N4YKrwQd3StekZ4DzEmomKzVOyWLzynACY6x-DDLovd8Im0yA_FT8eBteE1kblyk-5dYY15RMkNP8uGXs-R5X2Y9-dHwgV8OpEX0O_Bv5VfBsJQE-ihozd89JJwpCrCDm1w0M0ERWrUXA

MOTEL RESIDENTS

RATE: $140/12

CAR BUMP: $25

COVID BUMP : $30 (x2)

FITTING: $50

AGE: 18 - 100

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

SCHEDULE:

10/12 (WED) or 10/13 (THUR) - COVID TEST

10/14 (FRI) - FITTING & 2ND COVID TEST (2 different locations)

10/17 (MON) - FILM DAY 1

10/18 (TUE) - FILM DAY 2



UNDERCOVER & UNIFORMED POLICE & DETECTIVE TYPES

RATE: $140/12

CAR BUMP: $25

COVID BUMP : $30 (x2)

FITTING: $50

AGE: 18 - 65

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

ROLE NOTES:

-SOME PEOPLE WILL BE UNIFORMED POLICE, OTHERS WILL BE PLAIN-CLOTHED DETECTIVES

-MUST WORK BOTH DATES

SCHEDULE:

10/12 (WED) or 10/13 (THUR) - COVID TEST

10/14 (FRI) - FITTING & 2ND COVID TEST (2 different locations)

10/17 (MON) - FILM DAY 1

10/18 (TUE) - FILM DAY 2

FILMING & FITTING & COVID TESTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA



⭐️ FORENSIC SPECIALIST

RATE: $140/12

CAR BUMP: $25

COVID BUMP : $30 (x2)

FITTING: $50

AGE: 18 - 65

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

ROLE NOTES:

-SOME PEOPLE WILL BE UNIFORMED POLICE, OTHERS WILL BE PLAIN-CLOTHED DETECTIVES

-MUST WORK BOTH DATES

SCHEDULE:

10/12 (WED) or 10/13 (THUR) - COVID TEST

10/14 (FRI) - FITTING & 2ND COVID TEST (2 different locations)

10/17 (MON) - FILM DAY 1

10/18 (TUE) - FILM DAY 2

FITTING & COVID TESTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA



important notes:

1. you must be fully vaccinated plus booster if it's been over 5 months since your last dose of the vaccine

2. your testing/fitting/filming details will be emailed the evening before.

must be fully vaccinated to work on this production

(booster *if eligible is required for "Wolf Pack")