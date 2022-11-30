Watch CBS News
Winchesters - 'Reflections'

By Elise Cantini

Reflections | The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

IT ALL ADDS UP – The Hunt heats up and Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) find trails that lead back to their fathers.  Carlos (JoJo Fleites) helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding but they discover more than they bargained for.  Meanwhile, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) steps in to help Latika (Nida Kurshid), Ada (Demetria McKinney), and John to decipher notes left behind and they stumble upon a way to get some answers.   John Showalter directed the episode written by David H. Goodman & Robbie Thompson (#107). Original Airdate 12/6/2022.  Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

