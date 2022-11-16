Watch CBS News
Features

Winchesters - 'Art of dying'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Art of Dying | The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 6 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

CALL FOR HELP – Mary (Meg Donnelly) gets a call from an old family friend who's looking for some help but when the team arrives, they learn that some crucial details were left out.  While Latika (Nida Khurshid) struggles with being a Hunter and questions her future with it, John's (Drake Rodger) eagerness, and commitment to the Hunt worries Mary.  Carlos (JoJo Fleites) finds himself in a situation he's never experienced before and doesn't know what to do with himself.  Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Jess Kardos (#106). Original Airdate 11/22/2022.  Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required

First published on November 16, 2022 / 12:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.