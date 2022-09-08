Watch Atlanta Now News next week for your chance to win $500

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win.

The sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law.

1. How to Enter the Sweepstakes:

(a) The Watch Win at 10 $500 Cash Giveaway will begin on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 pm and end on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:59 pm. The sweepstakes is sponsored by CW69.

(b) To participate in the sweepstakes, entrants must watch Atlanta Now News on CW69 between 10:00 pm and 11:59 pm weekdays, for the duration of the sweepstakes, and look for the code word. When the code word is displayed, entrants may enter by going to www.atlcw.tv and by entering the code word on the entry form, and they will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm each weekday for that day during the sweepstakes period.

(c) Entrants are limited to one (1) entry per day.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors, or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Sweepstakes or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Sweepstakes, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.atlcw.tv

If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes.

By use of this website and by entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to the Station's Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.atlcw.tv

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur, they will be posted on the CW69 website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of e-mail account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The sweepstakes is open to state of Georgia residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of WUPA-TV, Paramount Global, other television and radio stations in the Atlanta market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WUPA-TV sweepstakes only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any sweepstakes. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $500.00 or more only once every twelve months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(b) (d) Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Contestants must provide their physical street address. A PO Box address will cause the entry to be disqualified. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes and Selection of Winners:

Two (2) winners (one each week) will each receive either a $500 Visa or a $500 American Express gift card.

(a) A finalist will be randomly selected each day of the sweepstakes period from all the eligible entries with the correct code word that day. Each week the winner will be selected at random from the 5 daily finalists that week and receive a gift card valued at $500.00.

(b) Winners will be notified by email. All prizes will be sent to the winners via overnight delivery and winner assumes the risk of its arrival. WUPA-TV is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate. Winners must sign for the prize. Each winner must complete an eligibility and release form within 30 days of notification, or the winner will forfeit the prize. Winners must return the completed eligibility and release form before the prize is sent.

(c) Prize winner must be able to provide a valid Government Identification if requested by WUPA-TV in order to release the prize. If prize winner is unable to provide sufficient identification as requested by WUPA-TV by the given deadline, prize winner will be deemed as ineligible and will be forfeited.