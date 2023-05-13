Whose Line Is It Anyway? - 'Special #4'
NEVER BEFORE SEEN LAUGHS — Special episode featuring a compilation of games, moments, and outtakes of never-before-seen footage. Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with special guests, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. Directed by Geraldine Dowd. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#1210). Original airdate 5/19/2023
