Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.

San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"

View of broken window at Pelosi home KPIX

DePape was known for embracing multiple conspiracy theories on subjects such as voter fraud, climate change, and the COVID pandemic on different online forums. He also has posted antisemitic screeds and videos from "My Pillow" founder and Donald Trump sycophant Mike Lindell.

A 42 year old obsessed with Jan 6, election conspiracies, religious tones, attacks an 82 year old man with a hammer. Paul was struggling with him. How terrifying.



Thank you to SF police. Every GOP candidate and elected official must speak out, and now. @SpeakerPelosi — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) October 28, 2022

DePape posts frequently fixate on the subject of government or tech company "censorship." One blog has subject tabs with such labels as "Pedophile normalization," Creationism," and "Facts are Racist."

Another website has categories such as "Climate Hysteria," "Da Jewbs," and "Groomer Schools."

According to CNN, DePape also posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Two of DePape's relatives told CNN that he was 'out of touch with reality," estranged from his family, and confirmed that the Facebook account - which was taken down by the social media company on Friday - belonged to him.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement following the attack, saying it was "another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions."

The heinous assault on Paul Pelosi is another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions. Those who use their platforms to incite violence must be held to account. pic.twitter.com/nAR5inbedY — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 28, 2022

Other local reports identify DePape as a former nudism activist. The San Francisco Chronicle reports DePape was tapped to be the best man in a 2013 wedding of famed nudist activist Gypsy Taub at San Francisco City Hall. He was also one of a number of nudist activists who took marched against efforts by current state Sen. Scott Wiener, at the time a city supervisor representing the Castro and Noe Valley areas, who successfully pressed for a ban on public nudity, the Chronicle reported.

Depape was also transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries following the assault at the Pelosi home. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said DePape will be booked into jail on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other felony charges.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.