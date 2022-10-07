Free virtual screening passes to "Wendell & Wild"

Atlanta's CW69 and Netflix are giving away virtual screening passes to the spooky stop-motion animated film "Wendell & Wild," featuring the voices of Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Angela Bassett.

A Netflix subscription is not required.

What the movie is about:

From director Paul Feig comes an epic tale of action, adventure and friendship based on Soman Chainani's bestselling books. Two scheming demons strike a deal with a punk rock-loving teen so they can leave the Underworld and live out their dreams in the Land of the Living. Featuring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, from the director of "Coraline" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Rated PG-13

Screening Window:

Saturday, October 22, 9:00 p.m. - Monday, October 24, 1:00 p.m.

Screening signups close Friday, October 14

Cast: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Angela Bassett, Lyric Ross, James Hong, Ving Rhames

Fifty virtual screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the screening.

To RSVP to receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

The pass link takes you to website not controlled by Paramount Global/CW69

Click here to claim your screening pass

Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with EventBrite if you have not previously used the ticketing site.

Follow the instructions on the ticketing site

