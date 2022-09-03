Look! It's the 2022 Dragon Con Parade in Atlanta!

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Since its start in 1987, Dragon Con has become one of the largest fantasy and science fiction conventions in the world, with more than 60,000 fans gathering each Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

The convention showcases movies, television, art, literature, gaming, costuming, music, and other forms of fandom. It brings together artists, authors, actors, producers, editors, musicians, creative guiding forces, and fans from around the world in one place to celebrate the art forms that they all enjoy.

While the convention includes panel discussions, demonstrations, and showcases that blanket the weekend, one of the highlights of Dragon Con each year is the annual parade down Peachtree Street.

The Dragon Con Parade marches down Peachtree Street in Atlanta WUPA

The Dragon Con parade allows convention-goers and the Atlanta community to share the experience of the convention and take in the cosplay and costuming events that have punctuated the weekend's events.

