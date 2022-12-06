Voter outreach organizations final push

ATLANTA, Ga. (WUPA) -- Full scale voter outreach efforts were underway on Monday, as advocates hit the ground urging voters to hit the polls on Tuesday's runoff election between Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Members of the Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition canvassed the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowry Boulevard area in the rain during a final push to rally voters one day before the runoff election.

"What we want to do as young lawyers is make sure that, as young lawyers and law students, that we are mobilizing to protect the vote," said Young Black Lawyers Organizing Coalition Founder Abdul Dosunmu.

They went from house to house and door to door, education voters and handing out information.

"The importance of making sure that everybody has a voice goes a long way," said Briana Cartwright, a volunteer.

"It's a wonderful thing that they're willing to do that on such a rainy, dreary day," said Lorraine Rice, a resident whose home was visited by volunteers.

Georgia Stand Up and We Vote We Win volunteers were also hard at work inside The Movement Center, making phone calls and sending text messages.

"We make a difference. We educate," said Regina Gibbs, a phone bank volunteer. "I have a daughter that's fighting for our country, so I think it means more to me now to be a part of a company and a business that's making a different in our county and State of Georgia."

The two organizations have collectively made nearly 2,400,000 calls and knocked on more than 530,000 doors so far this year.

"People say that there's voter apathy, but what I see is voter joy. I see people that want to come and volunteer," said Georgia Stand Up and We Vote We Win CEO Deborah Scott.

Volunteers will work during the runoff election and at their Party at the Polls event at the Metropolitan Library on Tuesday.

Following the runoff, organizers say their work to protect voting rights will continue.