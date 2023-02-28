Wanted: Males and females of any ethnicity, ages 18 to 40's, to portray mansion staff

For MEGA:

Seeking MALES and FEMALES, any ethnicity, ages 18 to 40's, to portray mansion staff. You should be able to do some light lifting/moving (moving chairs around, sweeping, etc.)

Filming Dates: Monday, March 6th

Fitting Date: Friday, March 3rd

Filming Rate: $182/12

Fitting Rate: $100/8

COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming

Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test

Location: Atlanta, GA

Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

SUBJECT: BEST MANSION FOR THE JOB