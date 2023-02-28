Wanted: Males and females of any ethnicity, ages 18 to 40's, to portray mansion staff
For MEGA:
Seeking MALES and FEMALES, any ethnicity, ages 18 to 40's, to portray mansion staff. You should be able to do some light lifting/moving (moving chairs around, sweeping, etc.)
Filming Dates: Monday, March 6th
Fitting Date: Friday, March 3rd
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: Atlanta, GA
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: BEST MANSION FOR THE JOB
