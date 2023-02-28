Watch CBS News
Wanted: Males and females of any ethnicity, ages 18 to 40's, to portray mansion staff

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

For MEGA:
Seeking MALES and FEMALES, any ethnicity, ages 18 to 40's, to portray mansion staff. You should be able to do some light lifting/moving (moving chairs around, sweeping, etc.)

BRITAIN-CHRISTMAS-CASTLE HOWARD-OFFBEAT
Members of staff clean around the Christmas displays in the rooms of Castle Howard stately home, entitled 'Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas', on November 11, 2022 near Malton, northern England.  OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

 
Filming Dates: Monday, March 6th
Fitting Date: Friday, March 3rd
Filming Rate: $182/12
Fitting Rate: $100/8
COVID Test: 24/48 hours prior to fitting or filming
Testing Rate: $75 flat, per test
Location: Atlanta, GA
Please email your name, pictures (minimum of three, recent), age, height, weight, all wardrobe sizes, previous experience and contact info to: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
SUBJECT: BEST MANSION FOR THE JOB

