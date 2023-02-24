Watch CBS News
Walker - 'The deserters'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

CLOSING IN - After a shocking revelation, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) set off to find out more about Grey Flag's nefarious plans. Liam's (Keegan Allen) and Stella's (Violet Brinson) plan for the horse rescue appear to finally be coming together when a big-time philanthropist offers her support, and the Walker family joins forces to move the project along quickly. Trey's (Jeff Pierre) new assignment lands him in unfamiliar territory and a new partner could compromise his focus. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#313). Original airdate 3/2/2023.    

First published on February 24, 2023 / 12:59 PM

