Walker - 'Something there that wasn't there before'

HEALING - Walker (Jared Padalecki) makes good on his promise to Liam (Keegan Allen) to finally discuss captivity, and painful details from the past inform the present to help the Rangers eliminate a dangerous threat. Meanwhile, a new case forces Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to confront her aversion to dating. The episode was directed by Peter Kowalski and written by Geri Carillo and Casey Fisher (#306). Original airdate 11/10/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required    

