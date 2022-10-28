Walker - 'Mum's the word'

GROWING PAINS – During a would-be simple assignment, a misunderstanding causes Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to examine where they are in life and what lies ahead. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) strives to roll with the cool kids to disastrous results and Trey (Jeff Pierre) struggles with what being a Ranger means for his relationship with his mother. The episode was directed by Stephanie Martin and written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#305). Original airdate 11/3/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.