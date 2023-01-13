Watch CBS News
Features

Walker Independence - 'Strange bedfellows'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Strange Bedfellows | Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 9 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

THE MONSTROUS AND THE BEAUTIFUL – Abby (Katherine McNamara) starts to question everything she thought to be true, much to the dismay of her friends. Kai (Lawrence Kao) thinks he's seen a ghost when an unexpected person from his past appears in Independence, which makes Kate (Katie Findlay) suspicious. Gus (Philemon Chambers), Hoyt (Matt Barr) and Kate work together to help Kai, resulting in Gus making a move no one saw coming. The episode was written by Grace Ding and directed by Sheelin Choksey (#109). Original airdate 1/19/2023.    

First published on January 13, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.