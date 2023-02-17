Watch CBS News
Walker Independence - 'How We Got Here'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SANCTUARY – Through a series of letters Gus (Philemon Chambers) writes to his late wife, the origin stories of Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), Kai (Lawrence Kao), Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), and Tom (Greg Hovanessian) are revealed along with the role each played in each other's destiny. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Sheelin Choksey (#112). Original airdate 2/23/2023.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

