Watch CBS News
Features

Walker Independence - 'Friend of the devil'

/ CW11 Seattle

Friend of the Devil | Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 5 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN TEXAS – When an old friend rides into town, Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) finds himself in the impossible position of helping a former partner in crime while keeping up appearances as the town's new sheriff. Abby (Kat McNamara) and Kate's (Katie Findlay) friendship is put to the test as Abby faces uncomfortable questions about her deceased husband while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) reconnect and work together to pursue a new lead in connection to the murder of Abby's husband. The episode was written by Nick Zigler and directed by Carol Banker (#105). Original airdate 11/3/2022.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.