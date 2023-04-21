Walker - 'Daddy was a bank robber'

NEW FACE IN TOWN – An old friend returns with a shocking surprise for everyone, and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is forced to come to terms with the decisions he's made and how it's affected the ones he loves most. In the aftermath of the devastation caused by Grey Flag, Trey's (Jeff Pierre) left feeling like an outsider, but a new case will force he and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to overcome their issues. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Eddy Hewitt Jr. (#316). Original airdate 4/27/2023