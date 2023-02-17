Watch CBS News
Walker - 'Best Laid Plans'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Best Laid Plans | Walker Season 3 Episode 12 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

EVERYONE IS HIDING SOMETHING - Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) soon realize they aren't the only ones keeping secrets, leaving Cassie to question who she can trust. The rest of the family focuses on the horse rescue, but they still find themselves facing a few challenges.  Paul Hunziker directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#312). Original airdate 2/23/23.

February 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

