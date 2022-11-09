Election Day 2022: Watch Live - Full Georgia election results
ATLANTA - Voters across Georgia and around the nation went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in an election that many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history.
In recent years, the Peach State has become an election battleground, and this cycle was not an exception, with the hard-fought race for United States Senate between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock running for a full term representing Georgia. Former professional football player and businessman Herschel Walker hoped to unseat him, returning the seat to the Republican fold after Warnock defeated now-former Sen. Kelly Loeffler in 2020.
Incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp hoped to remain in the governor's mansion for another four years following a repeat battle against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams in 2018 in a bitter contest between the two rivals.
