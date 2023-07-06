"Vengeful wingnuts" claim vandalism responsibility

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Vandals damaged police vehicles and property on Saturday, prompting an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies who say a group of people who oppose the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center have claimed responsibility for the crimes.

On July 1, 2023, the current Atlanta Police Academy Training Center located on Southside Industrial Parkway was set on fire. Eight police motorcycles were destroyed at the Path Force Precinct on Memorial Drive.

"Our public safety facilities and property were the target of an extremely violent and dangerous attack on Saturday," said Mayor Andre Dickens, during a press conference on Wednesday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue is investigating the fires as arson.

"We further determined that incendiary devices were utilized to set these fires," said Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith.

Vandals have also damaged the properties of several contractors. No one was injured, but training center supporters are alarmed.

"They need it," said Jeffrey Wilson, an Atlanta resident who supports having a new training center. "I want somebody well-trained to protect me and my family and all of the people in the community, you know? I mean, who could be against that?"

Thousands of people are against it, and they support the Stop Cop City movement, which has been in place since the training center was initially proposed, and after police shot and killed an activist near the site in January.

"This administration and our public safety personnel 100% support the rights of those who choose to peacefully gather and peacefully voice their opinions and their views," said Dickens, who also indicated he believes only a small group of people have resorted to violence in regard to their training center protests.

Training center opponents are now trying to get enough signatures on a petition to put the issue on the November ballot, in order to let the voters decide.

"I don't personally believe they're going to be successful. I believe that, based on what we know about the citizens of Atlanta, they are supportive of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center," Dickens said. "They have to get voters to sign, and voters of Atlanta, and we know what they think about it. They want more public safety officials to be trained."

Officials referred to the incidents as acts of intimidation and referenced social media and Internet posts related to the damage.

"This group actually took credit for these incidents, and they stated, as I quote, 'We are vengeful wingnuts with nothing left to lose,'" said Dickens.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum also quoted one of the posts.

"This is their words, 'We will wage a campaign of violence and destruction,'" he said. "This is a group who is on borrowed time, and soon they will be held accountable and Atlanta will see who has been threatening their city and harming their first responder network," Schierbaum added.

Atlanta Now's Valencia Jones reached out to several Stop Cop City organizers for comment during the afternoon, and there was no immediate response.

Police declined to comment on how the attacks were carried out and said it was being investigated.

"The safety of the majority will not be compromised by those who have a dangerous and irresponsible approach to communicating their beliefs or their concerns," Dickens said.

Outside of the attacks and vandalism, Dickens said, as of Friday, homicides were down by 35% from this time last year.

"Overall, we had a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend in Atlanta with no major incidents impacting the public. Our city is safer. Violent crime is down," he said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering $5,000 for information on the police car vandalism and other property damage.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online here: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=552

The ATF Tip Line is 1-888- ATF-TIPS (283-8477), and their email address is ATFTips@atf.gov.