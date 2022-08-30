US Open fans still excited by Serena's win come to see Venus compete on Day 2

Huge crowds in Flushing Meadows for U.S. Open Huge crowds in Flushing Meadows for U.S. Open 01:46

NEW YORK -- The US Open is off and running, and Venus Williams is set to play her first singles match on Tuesday.

On Monday night, her sister, Serena Williams, put on a spectacular show in a match she has hinted could be one of her last before she retires.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, fans eagerly darted through the turnstiles for the second day of the tournament.

"The US Open is awesome. It's a great venue to watch tennis," Dallas resident Craig Moody told Dias.

"Compared to Wimbledon, this is the best viewing of tennis," Shannon Moody added.

"I coach tennis, so when I come here, it's like Disneyland for me. I love it," said Greenwich resident Kent Friedman.

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is still buzzing with Serena fever, following the show she put on inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night. The 23-time Grand Slam champion overcame some early sluggish play to defeat Danka Kovinić 6-3, 6-3 in her first-round match of a tournament that could be her farewell to professional tennis.

"She looked very good. She looked better than she's looked in the last couple of tournaments," Garden City's Ray Feeney said.

Dias met twin sisters from Bellmore who said they were happy to be watching some of the greats, but the Williams sisters are their idols.

"What do you guys like about tennis so much?" Dias asked.

"It's fun," one said.

"It's fun, and I like to hit the balls," added the other.

From far and wide, fans have been making their way to Queens for the Open. Peter Tan came with his family from the Philippines, saying it's a dream come true.

"It's been part of my bucket list to complete the Grand Slams. This is my second Grand Slam," he said.

Another person living out their dream was Fifi Bell-Clanton, co-owner of The Crabby Shack. It's the first time the Black-owned business is part of the US Open, and she said moments like this propel small businesses to greater success.

"We constantly are striving to reach higher goals and big platforms like this, and the sky's the limit. I want more. Bring it on," she said.

Wednesday will also be a big day as the Williams sisters play together in doubles.