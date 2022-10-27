U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter despite surging inflation

President Biden addresses economic concerns Biden addresses economic concerns with less than two weeks to go till Election Day 05:54

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the government said Thursday — a strong rebound after the nation's gross domestic product shrank in the first two quarters of the year.

The resurgence comes as consumers and businesses are grappling with searing inflation and as rising interest rates rapidly cool the housing market. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia's war against Ukraine drags on.

Economists had forecast the economy grew at a 2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the data firm FactSet. The third-quarter GDP jump reverses annual declines of 1.6% from January through March and 0.6% from April through June.

In the short-term, the latest growth figures are likely to ease concerns that the U.S. is on the brink of a recession. But the stronger-than-expected economic activity last quarter raises the odds that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively drive up interest rates, which economists warn could trigger a recession.

"On the one hand, it is good to see that the economy is continuing to grow and that should bode well for the stock market, all things being equal," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, in an email after the release of the GDP data.

Zaccarelli added, "[H]owever, given that we are in the middle of an inflation fight, the Federal Reserve will likely feel that they need to continue to be aggressive in their rate hikes."

Despite the strong GDP report, there are some underlying signs that the Fed's rate hikes are effectively applying the brakes. For one, the growth in GDP was "entirely due to a 2.7% boost from net external trade," noted Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics.

Ashworth noted that final sales to domestic purchasers, which measures how much Americans are buying and which he sees as a stronger measure of underlying economic demand, edged up only 0.1% on an annual basis. That is "the worst showing since the second quarter of 2020 when the pandemic struck," he noted.

