Uppababy strollers recalled for risk of finger amputation

Uppababy is recalling thousands of its baby strollers after a report that a rear brake sliced off a child's fingertip.

The Ridge jogging strollers were sold online at Amazon and in-store at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other retailers for about $600, according to a company notice on the faulty product.

The recall involves about 14,400 strollers sold between October 2021 and August 2022 with the model number 1401-RDG-US, which is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller, the company says in the notice.

Uppababy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The company recalled other styles of its strollers in 2015.

In a statement posted on its website, the Massachusetts manufacturer said unsupervised non-occupant children can get their fingers trapped in openings in the Ridge stroller's rear disc brakes when in use, causing laceration or amputation.

"We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards," the company said. "Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse."

The child was not in the stroller in use when their finger was amputated, the recall states.

Uppababy launched the Ridge strollers a year ago, saying they were designed for parents who jog on all-terrain surfaces. The strollers have tires that never go flat and an advanced brake system for walking or jogging downhill.

The strollers have a black frame with a blue, charcoal or white fabric color scheme and all-black tires. They also feature a canopy with a mesh window and zipper pocket.

Anyone who has one of the strollers should stop usage right away and contact Uppababy to get free replacement brake discs for the wheels. Customers can call 1-844-823-3132 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST, Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. EST; email support@uppababy.com or click here for more information on the recalled product.