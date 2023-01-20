Turning tragedy into triumph, teaching youth to tie one tie at a time

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- A Henry County mother has turned tragedy into triumph by helping children in need.

"I have a son. He's now 18," said Keisha Stubbs, president and founder of Tied Together. "When he was 5-years-old, his father was tragically taken from us."

That tragedy led Stubbs and her son Michai Gary to move from New York City to Henry County.

"Fast forward a bit to when he's in about 7th grade in basketball. His coach required that all boys wear ties to their game," she said. "I realized I don't know how to tie a tie."

Tied Together / Facebook

Michai said he remembers the struggle his mom had.

She guided me through my life, but it was different not having a dad and having to navigate that with my friends," he said. "But my mom did a very good job."

That event launched the beginning of her non-profit, Tied Together.

"That's the start of how he learned, and I thought, 'I can't be the only mom who goes through this.'," Stubbs said. "That's how the first tie event came about."

Partnering with mentors and first responders since 2018, teaching young boys how to tie ties and addressing bigger needs in the schools.

"Henry County doesn't have a free lunch program for all the students, so I realized some students can't afford their lunch and go without it," Stubbs said.

Tied Together helps to pay for those lunches. They also provide free school supplies at annual back-to-school events.

Stubbs' son now helps with the organization, which has, by this point, aided up to 3,000 children.

"I help her organize some of her events, and I, like, go out and be a photographer for some of her events," Michai said. "I'm just really proud of my mom, that she's doing all of this out of her own free will."

She remembers those who helped her during her own time of need.

"It's really important that we take care of each other," she said. "That's the name -- Tied Together. We are all tied together."

For details on how to help the organization, visit tiedtogetherinc.org.