Trump's 4th indictment heightens political uncertainty in Georgia, U.S., expert says

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Former President Donald Trump's 4th indictment, which was handed up by a Fulton County grand jury on Monday evening, is expected to have far-reaching political impacts in Georgia and around the country.

"The defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said during a press conference following the grand jury vote.

Willis has submitted paperwork to the court requesting a trial start date of March 4, 2024. Political experts call it a crossroads between the legal system and Georgia politics.

"The process here in Georgia has exposed some divisions within the Republican Party of Georgia," said Dr. Matthew Gunning, an assistant professor of political science at Georgia Gwinnett College.

There's a big divide in the GOP between those who supported Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer is one of the 19 people who were indicted -- and has backed the false claim.

On the other hand, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, along with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have repeatedly said the election was fair, both before and after Trump telephoned Raffensperger to ask him to find the more than 11,000 votes he needed to win Georgia. That phone call prompted an investigation, and now, an upcoming trial that could stretch well into the 2024 election cycle.

"When the voting takes place, it will not be clear what the outcome of the trial here is in the State of Georgia, so we're going to have decisions that need to be made by voters and by elected officials, and they're going to have to operate in this zone of uncertainty," said Gunning, before he also discussed speculation over what would happen if Trump is convicted. "There also is a lot of uncertainty about whether President Trump could pardon himself if he were to win, or if he would be allowed to take office, because of these prohibitions against persons who have contributed to an attempt to overturn the government."

While the speculation may continue regarding Trump's federal charges, no such speculation exists regarding the Georgia charges. With the state charges, Trump would have no such power to pardon himself in the event of a conviction.

Gunning said this is a teachable moment.

"I encourage everyone, whether they're students in my classroom or citizens in and voters the State of Georgia, to consider reading the indictments. You might learn some things," he said.