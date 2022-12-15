Trevor Noah returning as Grammys host

Watch CBS News
  (CNN) -- Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year, CBS announced Thursday.

Noah will also serve as a producer for the 65th annual event.

"I'm super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!," Noah posted on social media, sharing a Billboard cover with him and the words "2023 Grammy Voter Guide." "Tune in Sunday, Feb 5th on @cbstv."

The Grammys will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. The show will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Noah recently ended his run as host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" after seven years.

