Florida in cone for Tropical Depression Nine, set to become a hurricane

MIAMI - Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the central Caribbean and the National Hurricane Center said Florida could be in the path of the storm that could arrive early next week.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory, the storm was located about 515 miles east-southeast of Jamaica and about 1,000 miles southeast of Havana.

Updated forecast information as of Friday at 11 a.m. for the storm that could impact Florida. CBS Miami

The storm currently has winds of 35 miles per hour and was slowly moving west-northwest at 14 miles, the hurricane center said.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm would likely intensify and could become Tropical Storm Hermine sometime Friday and achieve hurricane strength early next week.

It was not immediately clear where the storm could hit or with what force.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Fiona is moving away from Bermuda after passing just northwest of it. The powerful Category 3 hurricane has sustained winds of 125 mph as it moves to the north-northeast at 25 mph.

New models show the possible paths a storm could take when it arrives closer to the mainland US. NEXT Weather

On the forecast track, Fiona's center will approach Nova Scotia on Friday, move across Nova Scotia and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday, and then across Labrador over the Labrador Sea on Sunday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Nova Scotia from Hubbards to Brule, Prince Edward Island, Isle-de-la-Madeleine, and Newfoundland from Parson's Pond to Francois.

Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for Bermuda, St. Andrews, New Brunswick to west of Hubbards, Nova Scotia; west of Brule, Nova Scotia to Cap Madeleine, Quebec; Anticosti Island; Sheldrake Quebec to north of Parson's Pond, Newfoundland; Boat Harbor to Hare Bay, Newfoundland; and Francois to St Lawrence, Newfoundland.

Tropical Storm Gaston is forecast to take a southeast turn on Friday.

As of 8 a.m., the center was about 135 miles north-northwest of Faial Island in the central Azores. It was moving to the east-southeast at 7 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the central and western Azores.