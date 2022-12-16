‘Tis the season for holiday fire safety in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA (WUPA) – Local firefighters are seeing an uptick in house fires this holiday season.

"Over the nation, there are a lot of fires over the holiday season, especially during Christmas Eve," said Marcela Nuñez, an educator with the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

Fires are happening around the country, as families are putting up Christmas lights and making big holiday plans and meals.

"Sometimes, accidents just happen, so it's always good to be prepared to have a fire extinguisher, any type of lid to cover it, just in case," Nuñez said.

She says it's a good idea to keep kids out of the kitchen while cooking, and to make sure your holidays don't go up in smoke, make sure to keep any real Christmas trees watered and away from flammable items. Use indoor and outdoor lights and extension cords as intended, and when using your fireplace, make sure to remove any stockings.

"We gotta make sure we test the smoke alarms once a month to make sure it's still working, change the battery once a year and we change the whole smoke alarm every ten years," Nuñez said.

In addition, have a plan of escape at home and while visiting friends and family. These are just a few things to keep in mind, as you celebrate the season.

For more holiday fire safety tips, click here: www.GwinnettSafety411.com