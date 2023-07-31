Tim McGraw speaks out on concertgoers throwing things at shows: 'It's terrible'

(CNN) — Tim McGraw is gearing up to go on tour and he hopes the experience will not include anyone throwing things at him on stage.

The country music star and "1883" actor spoke to CNN about the concerning trend of concertgoers throwing items such as drinks and cellphones at artists while they are performing on stage.

"I think it's terrible," McGraw told CNN. "I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody. What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody. If somebody can't continue performing."

Tim McGraw, here in 2019, will kick off a new tour in 2024. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

McGraw's "Standing Room Only Tour" will hit arenas in more than 30 cities beginning next March.

"I'm used to soft goods being thrown at me," McGraw said with a laugh. "And that's fine, but don't throw anything that's got any heft to it that's gonna hurt somebody. I just think that it's just not appropriate to do. Everybody's there to have fun and there's just no need in any of that."

"Hopefully it doesn't happen, but I'll try to stay calm if it does," McGraw added.

The "Just to See You Smile" singer is also debuting his 17th studio album in August.

"I wanted this music on this album to reflect life in general and be life-affirming and positive," he said. "It all sort of formulated during [the pandemic], what we were going through and then as we were coming out of it and getting our feet back under us. I wanted the music to sort of reflect that, living the good life and being the best person that you can be and knowing we all make mistakes, but you wake up the next day and try to be a better person."

Tickets for McGraw's tour go on sale August 4.