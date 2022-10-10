Free screening passes to "Ticket To Paradise"

UPDATE: The screening is currently full, but Universal Pictures has started a waiting list in case more passes become available. Thanks for participating.

Atlanta's CW69 and Universal Pictures are giving away screening passes for the new George Clooney and Julia Roberts romantic comedy, "Ticket to Paradise."

What the movie is about:

Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts

Rated: PG-13

Screening: Tuesday, October 18 | 7:00 p.m. | AMC Parkway Pointe

In Theaters: October 21

Fifty screening passes are available on a first come, first served basis. To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the screening.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts in "Ticket To Paradise" © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

To RSVP to receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

