Thousands attend Georgia Bulldogs parade, National Championship celebration

ATHENS, Ga. (WUPA) -- It was the day University of Georgia fans have been waiting for since the team's big win at the College Football championship game. Fans from across the state and country descended on Athens and Sanford Stadium on Saturday to celebrate.

Despite the bitter cold, the big parade ushered in a sea of red and black and a crowd beyond thrilled to celebrate their National College Football champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

"It feels absolutely amazing," said Valissa Allen, a Bulldogs graduate and fan. "Honey, I saw the 1980 one, so I'm really excited about all this back-to-back stuff."

The huge turnout was a show of love and support for all the hard work behind those back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022.

"A two-peat doesn't happen. Last one was in 2013 Alabama, so I'm just happy to be a Dawgs fan," said Drew Ricks, who was sporting a warm, red blanket for the occasion.

Fans who spoke with Atlanta Now News said the celebration was about more than the bells and whistles of a parade procession. It was about team spirit and the memories they'll share for years to come.

Students like Angelina Nunno say they've already marked their calendars for next year's parade.

"Oh, it's happening for sure. There's no way we don't win a third," she said. "Go Dawgs!"

Following the parade, Governor Brian Kemp and Coach Kirby Smart were among the speakers reflecting on the season and the second consecutive title during the UGA Football Celebration held on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Other speakers included UGA President Jere Morehead and College Football Championship Executive Director Bill Hancock, who presented the team with their trophy before the roaring crowd. UGA's live mascot, Uga X, was there to congratulate the team as well.