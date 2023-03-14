Receive A Free Screening Pass To "A Thousand And One" starring Teyana Taylor

Focus Features will release A THOUSAND AND ONE, in theaters on March 31, 2023. The feature directorial debut for A.V. Rockwell, A THOUSAND AND ONE stars Teyana Taylor in a breakout performance as a mother trying to give her son a better life. Set in the 1990s, A THOUSAND AND ONE follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps six-year-old Terry from the foster care system.

Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City.

A THOUSAND AND ONE opens in theaters everywhere on March 31, 2023. Rated R

Come watch an advance screening of the film featuring an introduction from Teyana Taylor on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 7:00 pm at AMC Madison Yards.

Teyana Taylor stars in writer/director A.V. Rockwell's A THOUSAND AND ONE, released by Focus Features. Focus Features

35 ADMIT-TWO passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To receive your pass, carefully follow the directions below. Failure to follow the directions precisely may cause you not to receive your pass or lose your admission to the screening.

To RSVP to receive your personal link to view the film, please follow the steps below:

The pass link takes you to a website not controlled by Paramount/CBS/CW69 and will need to enter your personal information when you RSVP. You will no longer be covered by Paramount/CBS privacy policy.

Claim your pass: https://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/ATAOWUPATV

Complete the RSVP process. You may need to register with FocusFeaturesScreenings.com if you have not previously used the free ticketing site.

if you have not previously used the free ticketing site. Follow the instructions on the ticketing site

Arrive early! Seating is first come, first served, except for members of the reviewing press. This ticket does not guarantee you a seat! Theatre is overbooked to ensure a full house.

No admittance once screening has begun

This pass is the property of Focus Features , which reserves the right to admit or refuse access to the theatre at the discretion of an authorized studio and/or theatre representative

, which reserves the right to admit or refuse access to the theatre at the discretion of an authorized studio and/or theatre representative Duplicate passes will not be accepted. Screening passes are non-transferable. This ticket is NOT for resale. Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

NO RECORDING PERMITTED. This screening will be monitored for unauthorized recording. By attending, you agree not to bring any audio and/or visual recording devices including laptop computers into the theatre and you consent to physical search of your belongings and person for such devices. If you attempt to enter with a recording device, you will be denied admission. If you attempt to use a recording device*, you consent to your immediate removal from the theatre and forfeiture of the device. Nothing contained in this notice shall limit the available remedies Focus Features may have against you. Unauthorized recording will be reported to law enforcement and may subject you to criminal and civil liability (including damages up to $150,000). *This includes cell phones with photo capabilities.

Enjoy!