The Winchesters - 'You've Got a Friend'

TAKE A BREATH – In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Mary (Meg Donnelly) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can't quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John (Drake Rodger) standing before them, covered in blood. Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Nicol Desperito (#111). Original Airdate 2/21/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.