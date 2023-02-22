Watch CBS News
Features

The Winchesters - 'The tears of a clown'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

THE HARDEST LIES – Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John's (Drake Rodger) tense discussion is interrupted when Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid)  arrive to discuss a mystery involving a creepy clown.  Meanwhile, Ada (Demetria McKinney) makes an interesting discovery.  Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by David H. Goodman (#112). Original Airdate 2/28/2022.  Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 1:54 PM

