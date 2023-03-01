The Winchesters - 'Hey, that's no way to say goodbye'

SEASON FINALE – John (Drake Rodger) receives a message from a mysterious stranger. Meanwhile, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) work together to find answers, but time is running out. Lastly, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John have a warm but awkward reunion. There is a lot to unpack, but they realize this isn't the time or place. John Showalter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson (#113). Original airdate 3/7/2023.