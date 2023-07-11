The Rising - 'Episode 8'

Everything comes to a head at Keaton Hall, and Neve (Clara Rugaard), and Alex (Nenda Neururer) must fight their way back to each other as the net closes in on Neve's killer. As family loyalties are tested and old truths are uncovered, Neve is determined that justice will finally be served. Carl Tibbetts directed the episode written by Pete McTighe (#108). Original airdate 7/17/2023