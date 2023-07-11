Watch CBS News
The Rising - 'Episode 8'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Everything comes to a head at Keaton Hall, and Neve (Clara Rugaard), and Alex (Nenda Neururer) must fight their way back to each other as the net closes in on Neve's killer.  As family loyalties are tested and old truths are uncovered, Neve is determined that justice will finally be served.  Carl Tibbetts directed the episode written by Pete McTighe (#108). Original airdate 7/17/2023    

First published on July 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

