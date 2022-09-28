'The Resident' is casting for a set of twin babies 3-5 month old

THE RESIDENT ON FOX - NOW CASTING 3-5 MONTH OLD TWIN BABIES

Project: The Resident

Dates: Open availability between 10/18 – 10/27

Location: Testing in Atlanta, Filming in Conyers, GA

Rate: $1,000 (filming - per day), $250 (testing for PARENT only) *babies do not need to test*

The Resident on Fox is looking for 3-5 month old babies to be featured as the newborn twins of one of our main cast members! Must have skin tone similar to photo!

Central Casting

This production has a mandatory vaccination policy for all Zone A workers, including Background Actors, Stand-Ins, and other talent ages 5 and above working on its set. To be eligible to work on this production, you MUST be (1) either (A) fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine AND received a "BOOSTER" if you are eligible for a Booster according to CDC guidelines (click here to check if you are eligible for Booster) (Also: if you received the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines, then three doses of any combination of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, or Novavax vaccines would deem you Boosted) or (B) fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine but not yet Booster-eligible; or (C) have a medical disability or sincerely-held religious belief that prevents vaccination. Any offer of work is "conditioned" on you providing adequate proof to Production that you meet either of the criteria mentioned above. If you are unable to show adequate proof to Production, then you are ineligible to be hired for this particular Production.

***BABIES DO NOT NEED TO BE VACCINATED BUT GUARDIANS MUST MEET REQUIREMENTS!***

As a condition of working on set, you are required to get a paid Covid-19 test at a production sanctioned testing facility prior to any work date(s). Additional testing may also be done on workdays. The COVID test MUST be completed 48 hours prior to your first work date.

While at the test facility and on set, Production requires that a face mask that covers your nose and mouth be worn. All possible work dates are contingent upon clearing these tests.

If you are available for ALL listed dates, please email the following info ASAP:

1. Name

2. Phone number

3. Your availability for the dates listed

4. Current Photos of babies

5. Current Sizes- height (length), weight, clothing sizes

6. Current age of babies

7. Do you meet the criteria for working this project? (both fully vaccinated WITH BOOSTER (if eligible) or medically exempt)

*only the GUARDIANS must meet these requirements!*

SEND IT TO: Memories@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: "TWINS"