The Great American Joke Off - 'Holy smokes, white Shrek & the wisdom tooth fairy'

HOSTED BY DULCE SLOAN ("THE DAILY SHOW") - A new comedy series that celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners, and the simple art of telling a great joke. Hosted by Dulcé Sloan, the show features several riotous rounds in each episode that involve telling as many quick gags as possible on given categories, mashing different subjects together to create delicious puns, coming up with hilarious set-ups to different punchlines. Dulcé decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest. The comedians featured in the episode include Luke Mones, Matthew Broussard, Chanel Ali, Mark Normand, Rhys James, Ismael Loutfi (#106). Original airdate 6/16/2023.