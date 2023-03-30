Watch CBS News
The Flash - 'Partners in time'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Partners in Time | The Flash Season 9 Episode 8 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

STUCK IN THE PAST, RACING TO THE FUTURE – A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality. Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton) which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer.  Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash. The episode was written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman (#908). Original airdate 4/5/2023.    

